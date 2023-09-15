Debate over confidential funds heats up for the proposed 2024 Philippines National Budget

Key Points
- There is a fervent discussion surrounding the National Budget of the Philippines, particularly concerning the allocated confidential and intelligence funds of government agencies.
- VP Sara Dueterte defended the request for confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the 10th Asian Summit, where he encouraged businesses to invest in the country.
- The Armed Forces of the Philippines - Western Command is concerned about the increasing number of Chinese fishing vessels in the West Philippine Sea, and it is becoming perilous for some Filipino fishermen who venture out to sea.