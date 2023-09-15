Debate over confidential funds heats up for the proposed 2024 Philippines National Budget

INDAYA.jpg

Philippines' Vice-President Sara Duterte at the Senate Committee on Finance hearing for the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education. Credit: Senate of the Philippines

Hear the latest news in the Philippines, from the heated discussions regarding confidential funds to President Marcos Jr.'s attendance at the Asian Summit in Singapore and the fear of Filipino fishermen venturing into the West Philippine Sea.

Key Points
  • There is a fervent discussion surrounding the National Budget of the Philippines, particularly concerning the allocated confidential and intelligence funds of government agencies.
  • VP Sara Dueterte defended the request for confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the 10th Asian Summit, where he encouraged businesses to invest in the country.
  • The Armed Forces of the Philippines - Western Command is concerned about the increasing number of Chinese fishing vessels in the West Philippine Sea, and it is becoming perilous for some Filipino fishermen who venture out to sea.
