Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Western Visayas pass 2,000 mark

Filipinos in Visayas complying with face mask ordinance Source: Supplied
Published 11 August 2020 at 12:44pm, updated 12 August 2020 at 4:30pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Covid-19 cases in Westerm Visayas have reached more than 2,000 with Iloilo province leading the count, after recording 313 cases.
