SBS Filipino

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Western Visayas pass 2,000 mark

SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Visayas complying with face mask ordinance

Filipinos in Visayas complying with face mask ordinance Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2020 at 12:44pm, updated 12 August 2020 at 4:30pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Covid-19 cases in Westerm Visayas have reached more than 2,000 with Iloilo province leading the count, after recording 313 cases.

Published 11 August 2020 at 12:44pm, updated 12 August 2020 at 4:30pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom