Consumer rights and internet scams

Highlights
- Digital literacy is becoming an essential skill for us to stay connected with our family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Like other scams, phishing scams are asking people to provide their personal and financial details in emails, texts or pop-ups, are extremely common.
- Good Things Foundation is a charity that runs the Australian government-funded Be Connected program to help people aged over 55 develop online skills.
Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned netizen, the internet can be a dangerous place if you don’t know how to recognise the warning signs.