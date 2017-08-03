Part of the news brought by Cielo Franklin, including efforts of the city government to curb death on the road, and petition by chemist to allow them to perform injections on patients.
Continuous rain and strong winds, tore down houses in Western Australia
Published 3 August 2017 at 11:46am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Continuous rain and strong winds, destroyed 2 houses in the eastern part of Western Australia last week. Image: Destroyed house in Perth (AAP)
