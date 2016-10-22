The choice has caused controversy, with many taking aim at her appearance, as well as her fictional status.
Controversy flares over appointment of Wonder Woman as Honorary UN Ambassador for Women and Girls
Lynda Carter speaks during a U.N. meeting to designate Wonder Woman as an "Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls" Source: AAP
By Andrea Nierhoff
The comic book superhero Wonder Woman has been named the Honorary United Nations Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls. Image: Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman on television, speaks during a U.N. meeting to designate Wonder Woman as an "Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls," at U.N. headquarters. (AAP)
