Convicted terrorists to be segregated in NSW jail

The New South Wales government says the move is aimed at preventing inmates from spreading exteme views through the prison network.
Published 13 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 13 June 2017 at 12:07pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
People convicted of terrorism-related offences are to be isolated from the rest of the prison population in a high-security facility at Goulburn jail in New South Wales. Image: Prisoner escorted by police officer (SBS)
