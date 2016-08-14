SBS Filipino

Cooking from the heart at Pinoy Kitchen

Husband and wife Ariel (middle) and Arnie Lopez (right) of Pinoy Kitchen

Husband and wife Ariel (middle) and Arnie Lopez (right) of Pinoy Kitchen

Published 14 August 2016
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

From its humble home cooking, Pinoy Kitchen in Doonside, western Sydney is attracting a number of diverse clients trying out authentic Filipino cuisine. Image: Husband and wife Ariel (middle) and Arnie Lopez (right) of Pinoy Kitchen (SBS Filipino/A.Violata)

Husband and wife owner Ariel and Arnie Lopez share that their love for food and cooking inspired them to put up their Pinoy Kitchen just nearly a year ago. They hope to introduce Pinoy cuisine to more people from other culture.

Here are some of Pinoy Kitchen's home-cooked dishes.

Boodle fight at Pinoy Kitchen
Boodle fight at Pinoy Kitchen


Pinoy Kitchen's menu
Pinoy Kitchen's menu


Pinoy Kitchen's menu
Pinoy Kitchen's menu


 

