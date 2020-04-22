SBS Filipino

Coping with coronavirus outbreak

Self-isolation at home Source: Getty Images

Published 22 April 2020 at 4:31pm, updated 23 April 2020 at 11:10am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
You may have just touched down from an overseas trip or come into contact with someone infected with coronavirus. Now you need to go into quarantine for 14 days with additional restrictions to an already upended lifestyle. What can you do to keep yourself and others safe as you enter a fortnight of further self-isolation?

