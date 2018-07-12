SBS Filipino

Coral bleaching every two years predicted

Great Barrier Reef off the northeastern coast of Australia in December 2017

Published 12 July 2018 at 12:40pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 12:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A report predicts the Great Barrier Reef will be hit with major bleaching events every two years by 2034 if greenhouse emissions aren't reduced. Image: The Great Barrier Reef off the northeastern coast of Australia in December 2017 (AP)

The Climate Council has found coral bleaching events are increasingly common and will continue to be unless climate change can be slowed or reversed.

