Corio Colossus Sparks Medal Hopes for Rio Olympics

Birkenhead

Published 18 April 2016 at 11:41am, updated 18 April 2016 at 12:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Available in other languages

Olympic debutant Damien Birkinhead is already sparking medal speculation, after throwing a personal best in qualification that's just centimetres short of a record. Image: Damien Birkinhead (SBS)

Competing at the Youth Olympics, Commonwealth Games and taking out several national titles over the past year, Birkinhead has his sights set on a podium finish in Rio.

 

 

