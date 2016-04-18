Corio Colossus Sparks Medal Hopes for Rio Olympics

Competing at the Youth Olympics, Commonwealth Games and taking out several national titles over the past year, Birkinhead has his sights set on a podium finish in Rio.
Source: SBS
Published 18 April 2016 at 11:41am, updated 18 April 2016 at 12:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Olympic debutant Damien Birkinhead is already sparking medal speculation, after throwing a personal best in qualification that's just centimetres short of a record. Image: Damien Birkinhead (SBS)
Published 18 April 2016 at 11:41am, updated 18 April 2016 at 12:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share