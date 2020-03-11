Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,090 worldwide

Infections outside China have been reported by 113 countries.
Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei reported their first cases, while Canada and Chile had their first fatalities.
As of 10 March, here are the reported deaths and confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide.
COUNTRIES TOTAL DEATHS CASES
Mainland China 3,136 80,754
Italy 463 9,172
Iran 291 8,042
South Korea 54 7,513
Spain 35 1,512
France 30 1,412
U.S. 27 729
Japan 17 1,239
Iraq 7 67
United Kingdom 5 321
Netherlands 4 321
Hong Kong 3 118
Australia 3 103
Switzerland 3 497
San Marino 2 51
Germany 2 1,281
Philippines 1 33
Taiwan 1 45
Thailand 1 53
Argentina 1 17
Chile 1 13
Egypt 1 59
Canada 1 77
Lebanon 1 41
Macau 0 10
Bahrain 0 110
Kuwait 0 69
Malaysia 0 117
Singapore 0 160
UAE 0 74
India^ 0 56
Vietnam 0 31
Algeria 0 20
Austria 0 157
Belgium 0 267
Denmark 0 156
Ecuador 0 15
Iceland 0 69
Israel 0 58
Norway 0 240
Oman 0 18
Sweden 0 325
Czech Republic 0 40
Croatia 0 13
Greece 0 89
Ireland 0 24
Finland 0 40
Brazil 0 30
Estonia 0 12
Georgia 0 15
Indonesia 0 27
Palestine 0 26
Poland 0 18
Portugal 0 41
Qatar 0 18
Romania 0 17
Russia 0 20
Saudi Arabia 0 20
Azerbaijan 0 11
Hungary 0 12
Pakistan 0 18
Albania 0 11
Slovenia 0 24