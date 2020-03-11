Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,090 worldwide

Available in other languages

Infections outside China have been reported by 113 countries.





Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei reported their first cases, while Canada and Chile had their first fatalities.





As of 10 March, here are the reported deaths and confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide.





COUNTRIES TOTAL DEATHS CASES





Mainland China 3,136 80,754





Italy 463 9,172





Iran 291 8,042





South Korea 54 7,513





Spain 35 1,512





France 30 1,412





U.S. 27 729





Japan 17 1,239





Iraq 7 67





United Kingdom 5 321





Netherlands 4 321





Hong Kong 3 118





Australia 3 103





Switzerland 3 497





San Marino 2 51





Germany 2 1,281





Philippines 1 33





Taiwan 1 45





Thailand 1 53





Argentina 1 17





Chile 1 13





Egypt 1 59





Canada 1 77





Lebanon 1 41





Macau 0 10





Bahrain 0 110





Kuwait 0 69





Malaysia 0 117





Singapore 0 160





UAE 0 74





India^ 0 56





Vietnam 0 31





Algeria 0 20





Austria 0 157





Belgium 0 267





Denmark 0 156





Ecuador 0 15





Iceland 0 69





Israel 0 58





Norway 0 240





Oman 0 18





Sweden 0 325





Czech Republic 0 40





Croatia 0 13





Greece 0 89





Ireland 0 24





Finland 0 40





Brazil 0 30





Estonia 0 12





Georgia 0 15





Indonesia 0 27





Palestine 0 26





Poland 0 18





Portugal 0 41





Qatar 0 18





Romania 0 17





Russia 0 20





Saudi Arabia 0 20





Azerbaijan 0 11





Hungary 0 12





Pakistan 0 18





Albania 0 11



