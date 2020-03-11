SBS Filipino

Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,090 worldwide

Published 11 March 2020 at 12:24pm, updated 11 March 2020 at 2:32pm
More than 116,100 people have been infected by coronavirus across the world and 4,090 have died according to health ministries and government officials.

Infections outside China have been reported by 113 countries.

Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei reported their first cases, while Canada and Chile had their first fatalities.

As of 10 March, here are the reported deaths and confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide.

COUNTRIES   TOTAL DEATHS  CASES

 Mainland China        3,136              80,754

 Italy                           463               9,172

 Iran                            291               8,042

 South Korea                54               7,513

 Spain                          35               1,512

 France                         30               1,412

 U.S.                             27                729

 Japan                          17               1,239

 Iraq                             7                  67

United Kingdom           5                 321

 Netherlands                 4                 321

 Hong Kong                  3                 118

 Australia                     3                 103

 Switzerland                 3                 497

 San Marino                  2                  51

 Germany                     2               1,281

 Philippines                  1                  33

 Taiwan                        1                  45

 Thailand                     1                  53

 Argentina                    1                  17

 Chile                           1                  13

 Egypt                           1                  59

 Canada                         1                  77

 Lebanon                       1                  41

 Macau                           0                  10

 Bahrain                          0                 110

 Kuwait                            0                  69

 Malaysia                         0                 117

 Singapore                       0                 160

 UAE                                 0                  74

 India^                              0                  56

 Vietnam                           0                  31

 Algeria                             0                  20

 Austria                             0                 157

 Belgium                           0                 267

 Denmark                          0                 156

 Ecuador                            0                  15

 Iceland                             0                  69

 Israel                               0                  58

 Norway                             0                 240

 Oman                                0                  18

 Sweden                              0                 325

 Czech Republic                  0                  40

 Croatia                             0                  13

 Greece                              0                  89

 Ireland                             0                  24

 Finland                             0                  40

 Brazil                               0                  30

 Estonia                             0                  12

 Georgia                             0                  15

 Indonesia                         0                  27

 Palestine                           0                  26

 Poland                              0                  18

 Portugal                           0                  41

 Qatar                               0                  18

 Romania                           0                  17

 Russia                              0                  20

 Saudi Arabia                     0                  20

 Azerbaijan                        0                  11

 Hungary                            0                  12

 Pakistan                            0                  18

 Albania                             0                  11

 Slovenia                            0                  24

