SBS Filipino

Coronavirus pandemic could be impacting on treatment of Hepatitis

SBS Filipino

Hepatitis

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 12:57pm
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

World International Hepatitis day would normally have been focused on raising awareness of the disease and treatment. However this year, there is a concern that the COVID -19 pandemic could be negatively impacting on efforts.

Published 30 July 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 12:57pm
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Without treatment, Hepatitis B and C can result in liver damage or may kill
  • Australia is part of a global effort to eliminate Hepatitis C as a threat by 2030
  • While Hepatitis B is treatable, only Hepatitis C has a cure
with Australia's coronavirus restrictions in parts of the country and  lockdown measures in place in Victoria, there's concern the pandemic is impacting those most vulnerable when it comes to contracting the more serious strains of Hepatitis B and C says Sione Crawford from Harm Reduction Australia.

"I'm not sure if you're aware there's a lot of steps you have to go through usually to get treated .. it's much easier than it used to be; COVID is just putting in another layer of complexity and not only that we're sort of being asked explicitly in Melbourne, Victoria,  to still stay home and so those are the messages that are really important and with what people are getting... but the question is are people still able to access testing and treatment."

27 July – 02 August is Hepatitis Awareness Week.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom