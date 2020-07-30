Coronavirus pandemic could be impacting on treatment of Hepatitis

HIGHLIGHTS Without treatment, Hepatitis B and C can result in liver damage or may kill

Australia is part of a global effort to eliminate Hepatitis C as a threat by 2030

While Hepatitis B is treatable, only Hepatitis C has a cure

with Australia's coronavirus restrictions in parts of the country and lockdown measures in place in Victoria, there's concern the pandemic is impacting those most vulnerable when it comes to contracting the more serious strains of Hepatitis B and C says Sione Crawford from Harm Reduction Australia.





"I'm not sure if you're aware there's a lot of steps you have to go through usually to get treated .. it's much easier than it used to be; COVID is just putting in another layer of complexity and not only that we're sort of being asked explicitly in Melbourne, Victoria, to still stay home and so those are the messages that are really important and with what people are getting... but the question is are people still able to access testing and treatment."





27 July – 02 August is Hepatitis Awareness Week.





















