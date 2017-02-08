Cory Bernardi quits "out of touch" Liberal Party

Image: Former Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi during Question Time in Canberra (AAP)
Yes Source: Yes
Published 8 February 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 5:20pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
South Australian Senator Cory Bernardi says ongoing clashes with his Liberal colleagues over policy forced him to resign from the party. He's officially broken away to form his own conservative movement - drawing criticism from politicians on both sides of the political divide. Senior government figures have accused the senator for betraying the voters who elected him under the Liberal party banner, While Labor says the defection is evidence of growing disunity in the Coalition.
Published 8 February 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 5:20pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share