Listen to the audio





LISTEN TO Cost of living continues to dominate campaigns SBS Filipino 03/05/2022 05:12 Play





Celebrating the end of Ramadan in the multicultural and marginal seat of Parramatta, in Sydney's west, the Prime Minister was surrounded by the crowd.





Advertisement

It was a rare moment in a campaign that's been highly scripted and managed by the party. But Scott Morrison was quickly approached by Hijara Taufiq, whose daughter-in-law is trapped in Afghanistan.





Highlights





Labor leader Anthony Albanese announced his central housing policy.

PM Scott Morrison announced an extension to support pensioners.

Australia's interest rate is affected by macroeconomics, which would dominate the cost-of-living

Ms Taufiq's brother and his family disappeared after the fall of Kabul and she's calling on the government for help.





Mr Morrison introduced her to the local candidate.





"[Hijara: My son, 9 years working and then became (indistinguishable) ...





Morrison: Maria will be able to work with you. We are bringing thousands and thousands of people from Afghanistan, 16,500 we will be bringing and we will do everything we can."





When asked what Labor would do to families in similar predicaments, Anthony Albanese replied:



