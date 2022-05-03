SBS Filipino

Cost of living continues to dominate campaigns

PM Scott Morrison hands out lolly bags after Eid prayers, the end of Muslim Ramadan on Day 2 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at Parramatta Park in Sydney

PM Scott Morrison hands out lolly bags after Eid prayers, the end of Muslim Ramadan on Day 2 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at Parramatta Park in Sydney

Published 3 May 2022 at 12:29pm, updated 3 May 2022 at 4:14pm
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
The campaign trail has again been overshadowed by the cost of living issues - and the threat of an interest rate rise the Prime Minister is looking to distance himself from. He was not distanced however at an event in Sydney celebrating Eid, where he was confronted by a woman calling on the government to help her family stuck in Afghanistan.

Cost of living continues to dominate campaigns

03/05/2022


Celebrating the end of Ramadan in the multicultural and marginal seat of Parramatta, in Sydney's west, the Prime Minister was surrounded by the crowd. 

It was a rare moment in a campaign that's been highly scripted and managed by the party. But Scott Morrison was quickly approached by Hijara Taufiq, whose daughter-in-law is trapped in Afghanistan.

Highlights

  • Labor leader Anthony Albanese announced his central housing policy.
  • PM Scott Morrison announced an extension to support pensioners.
  • Australia's interest rate is affected by macroeconomics, which would dominate the cost-of-living 
Ms Taufiq's brother and his family disappeared after the fall of Kabul and she's calling on the government for help.

Mr Morrison introduced her to the local candidate.

"[Hijara: My son, 9 years working and then became (indistinguishable) ...

Morrison: Maria will be able to work with you. We are bringing thousands and thousands of people from Afghanistan, 16,500 we will be bringing and we will do everything we can."

When asked what Labor would do to families in similar predicaments, Anthony Albanese replied:

"One of the things that we have from this government is a gutting of the public service. In so many areas there are just longer and longer and longer delays. It doesn't matter whether it is migration, it doesn't matter whether it is Veterans' Affairs. "

