Costs revealed for transfer, deportation of asylum seekers

Rohingya refugees leave Nauru for the US

Rohingya refugees leave Nauru for US Source: AAP

Published 13 December 2018 at 11:28am, updated 13 December 2018 at 3:06pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Figures obtained by SBS under Freedom of Information laws show the Australian government spent $78 million on the air transfer and deportation of asylum seekers last financial year.

