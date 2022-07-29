SBS Filipino

Could you take the step of becoming an organ donor?

Organ donation

Minak, twins Vivian and Sunny and 5-year old Jasmine. Source: SBS-Emma Kellaway

Published 29 July 2022 at 11:38am, updated 29 July 2022 at 12:24pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Annalyn Violata
For nearly 2000 Australians currently on the waiting list, organ transplant is a matter of life and death.

Highlights
  • COVID-19 continues to hinder chances of survival of those on the list. There is a 25 per cent decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic.
  • Donate Life is encouraging more Australians to register as organ donors.
  • To become a donor, a person needs to die in hospital, usually on a ventilator. Only around 2 per cent of people who die in hospital meet these requirements.
Handa ka bang maging isang organ donor?

29/07/2022


