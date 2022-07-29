Could you take the step of becoming an organ donor?

Highlights
- COVID-19 continues to hinder chances of survival of those on the list. There is a 25 per cent decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic.
- Donate Life is encouraging more Australians to register as organ donors.
- To become a donor, a person needs to die in hospital, usually on a ventilator. Only around 2 per cent of people who die in hospital meet these requirements.
Handa ka bang maging isang organ donor?
SBS Filipino
29/07/202207:47
