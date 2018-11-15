Council: Address climate change or significant water challenges

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, shows the dust storm which swept across Western NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied by Louise Turner) Source: AAP
Published 15 November 2018 at 1:24pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 9:29am
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Climate Council is warning Australians face significant water challenges if the nation does not address climate change. The council says droughts and flooding in the country are being exacerbated by climate change.
Published 15 November 2018 at 1:24pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 9:29am
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share