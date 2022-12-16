Filipino-Chinese community pays tribute to Christmas icon Jose Mari Chan

Highlights Jose Mari Chan’s song has become synonymous to Christmas celebration or 'Paskong Pinoy' .

‘Christmas in our Hearts’ is a one of the most played Christmas songs among Filipinos all over the world.

Jose Mari Chan was also honored for his contribution to the arts.

In other news, the Philippine National Police is on full alert. Police Spokesman Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, says around 192,000 police will be on duty to ensure security this holiday season.



