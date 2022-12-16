SBS Filipino

Filipino-Chinese community pays tribute to Christmas icon Jose Mari Chan

Filipino singer Jose Mari Chan's 'Christmas in our Hearts' has become one of the most popular Carols among Filipinos. Credit: SBS Filipino

Published 16 December 2022 at 6:20pm, updated 16 December 2022 at 10:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to Christmas icon, Jose Mari Chan.

Highlights
  • Jose Mari Chan’s song has become synonymous to Christmas celebration or 'Paskong Pinoy' .
  • ‘Christmas in our Hearts’ is a one of the most played Christmas songs among Filipinos all over the world.
  • Jose Mari Chan was also honored for his contribution to the arts.
In other news, the Philippine National Police is on full alert. Police Spokesman Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, says around 192,000 police will be on duty to ensure security this holiday season.

Christmas tree at the Malacanang Palace during the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony Credit: Office of the Press Secretary - Malacanang Palace
