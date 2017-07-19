Image: Bollards put in place by the Lindt cafe in June (AAP)
Counterterrorism response to involve military more easily
Published 19 July 2017
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says soldiers from Australia's special forces will train police in counterterrorism strategies under a national-security overhaul. The army will be given new powers to respond to unfolding terrorist attacks, but the Federal Government says state police will still be the first responders.
