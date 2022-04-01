Highlights A couple finds purpose in giving back to the community through their small businesses.

Many small businesses started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global unemployment rate increased to 6.57 percent.

In this Love Down Under episode , we spoke to a couple from Ballarat who finds meaning in life by giving back to the community.





“When I went to Australia, I only had $50 dollars in my pocket. It was all by faith that I would survive the coming days,” recalls Marilyn who moved to Australia in 2014.





When her husband and two children followed, the family was forced to live in a very small room until they can find a more suitable place to live in.





Both Dayo and Marilyn were registered nurses back in the Philippines, but when they came to Australia they entered different industries.





Dayo is now a full-time cook and a plant seller, while Marilyn manages and works for her disability support company- both businesses were born during the pandemic.





Couple finds purpose in giving back to community through their businesses Source: Dayo Pagcaliwagan





Businesses born out of the COVID-19 pandemic

Mr. Pagcaliwagan’s interest in succulents started way back in college when he sold plants to his teachers and friends in order to pay for his tuition fee and food.





With his green thumb, he was able to grow, propagate and sell different varieties of succulents in Australia.





He says it was only supposed to be a hobby until one day, his business unexpectedly thrived.





On the other hand, Mrs. Pagcaliwagan extended her love for the community by building a disability support business where the primary duty is to care for the elderly and sick people.





Couple finds purpose in giving back to community through their businesses Source: Dayo Pagcaliwagan





Helping and giving back to the community

Mr. Pagcaliwagan shares that during the pandemic, he was able to give a source of income to the jobless specifically international students by financing their start-ups, providing training in selling, and plant propagating.





Mrs. Pagcaliwagan also helped the community by giving jobs to about 12 employees through her disability and support business.





The couple shares that they find purpose in helping not only the local community but also people going through tough times in the Philippines.





“A portion of our business income goes to remote areas in the Philippines. We have programs in Nueva Ecija, Bicol, and Sipocot where we provide and supply for people's basic needs.”





'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.





