COVID-19 cases in Mindanao and Visayas expected to rise

- PDP-Laban's Secretary General Melvin Matibag says the President did say 'I will resist' and not 'I reject' in relation to possible candidacy in May 2022
- The Philippine National Police is set to file charges against the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in relation to the deaths of Far Eastern University's student-athlete Keith Absalon, and his cousin Nolven in Masbate City
- Keith Absalon and his cousin Nolven died from a landmine explosion and gunshot wounds
PDP-Laban, President Duterte's political party believes he will run for Vice-President in the coming May 2022 elections
