COVID-19 crisis: How nurses soldier on despite the perils at work

People are expressing their gratitude to workers on the front-line of the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Anadolu
Published 27 March 2020 at 11:19am, updated 27 March 2020 at 12:47pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Front liners in the medical field face the risk of contracting coronavirus while providing care and support to patients. Registered nurse Diane Pajarillo shares how emotional support is critical in their line of work, now more than ever. Listen in.
