COVID-19 Isolation Beaters: Are virtual dates the way to go?

Dating apps are encouraging digital dates

Dating apps are encouraging digital dates. Source: Supplied

Published 10 April 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 10:14am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
With stage 3 restrictions in place across the country, some people find creative ways to beat the blues while in quarantine. For Bea Almoite, an international student, going on virtual dates and watching cooking tutorials provide the right amount of entertainment to help her get through the day. Listen in.

