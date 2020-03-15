Covid-19 Pandemic: Looking after one another

As the ban for mass gatherings of more than 500 people comes in effect this Monday, March 16, communities in Australia can continue to look after one another.





If only we follow health safety measures recommended by authorities then we wpuld be able to do our part in helping prevent contracting and transmission of Covid-19.





Preventive measure that includes "hand washing with water and soap for 20 seconds, covering your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or a flexed elbow, practicing social distancing, and if you recently travel from overseas, you can self-isolate for at least 14 days," says NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service Director Lisa Woodland.





"If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms like colds and fever, it's best to call your GP or doctor or Healrhdirect at 1800 022 222 first before going to the clinic or hospital," adds Ms Woodland.



