SBS Filipino

COVID-19 positive cases in Philippine provinces increasing at an alarming rate

SBS Filipino

Filipino News, May 2022 Elections, Candidates,. COVID-19, Restrictions,

Source: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2021 at 3:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

As the rate of spread of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila continue to decline, COVID-19 positive cases have been increasing in provinces.

Published 24 September 2021 at 3:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • In Metro Manila, COVID ICU and COVID wards remain in full capacity
  • Food and Drug Administration says they are waiting for Pfizer to apply for emergency use authorization or EUA for children 5-15 years old
  • Partidong PDP-Laban Cusi faction has confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA ) for the coming May 2022 Elections
OCTA Research considers the provinces of  Isabela, Cagayan, Benguet, Bataan and Laguna  as  “areas of concern” 

 

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Advertisement
Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?