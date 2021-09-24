COVID-19 positive cases in Philippine provinces increasing at an alarming rate

Highlights
- In Metro Manila, COVID ICU and COVID wards remain in full capacity
- Food and Drug Administration says they are waiting for Pfizer to apply for emergency use authorization or EUA for children 5-15 years old
- Partidong PDP-Laban Cusi faction has confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA ) for the coming May 2022 Elections
OCTA Research considers the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Benguet, Bataan and Laguna as “areas of concern”
