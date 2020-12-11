SBS Filipino

COVID-19 restrictions to ease in South Australia

South Australia has recorded zero new cases linked to its cluster.

Published 11 December 2020 at 2:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
COVID-19 restrictions will further ease in South Australia starting 14 December.

Premier Steven Marshall has announced that the easing of COVID-19 restriction will come into effect on 14 December.

Under the new changes, the number of people at indoor gatherings and inside venues can be up to 50.

Play gyms can reopen and the capacity of home gatherings will be lifted from 10 to 50.

Gyms will also allow one person per two sqm density requirement.

The cap on private functions, weddings and funerals will be lifted from 150 to 200.

While in theaters and stadiums, the number allowed is 75% of the capacity when wearing a mask and 50% of the capacity when not wearing a mask.

He adds that the use of QR codes will be expanded to include retail stores and it will also be launched on the same date.

SA Health website
