COVID-19 restrictions to ease in South Australia

Premier Steven Marshall has announced that the easing of COVID-19 restriction will come into effect on 14 December.





Under the new changes, the number of people at indoor gatherings and inside venues can be up to 50.





Play gyms can reopen and the capacity of home gatherings will be lifted from 10 to 50.





Advertisement

Gyms will also allow one person per two sqm density requirement.





The cap on private functions, weddings and funerals will be lifted from 150 to 200.





While in theaters and stadiums, the number allowed is 75% of the capacity when wearing a mask and 50% of the capacity when not wearing a mask.





He adds that the use of QR codes will be expanded to include retail stores and it will also be launched on the same date.





For more details, please confirm on the SA Health website .











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





