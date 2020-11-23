COVID-19 vaccine distribution promised at G20 Summit

Leaders of the globe's 20 largest economies, including Australia, Russia, the United States, China and France, united virtually for the annual two day summit.





At the top of the agenda has been the COVID-19 pandemic.





Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz says to defeat the virus, countries must work together.





Advertisement

"The pandemic has demonstrated that international cooperation is the optimal way to overcome crises. We must focus on the most vulnerable segments. We must provide support for all countries of the world, for we will not be safe until everyone is safe."











Highlight





The promise to help pay for fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines is being delivered in a draft communique from the G-20 Summit in Saudi Arabia's capital

World leaders discussed their concerns for poor and highly indebted countries strapped with additional coronavirus related pressures

the G-20 is set to extend a debt servicing moratorium for developing countries by six months to mid-2021







In a draft G-20 communique, world leaders emphasised the importance of supporting poorer countries struggling to recover from the pandemic over fears the health crisis will further deepen worldwide disparities between the rich and the poor.





So leaders have jointly vowed to ensure potential coronavirus vaccines, drugs, and tests will be fairly distributed around the world.





Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is ready to help countries in need.





"Russia supports the key decision of this summit, the project directed at ensuring access to effective and safe COVID vaccines to all. Without a doubt, immunization drugs should be the property of all of humanity. The country of Russia is ready to provide countries in need with vaccines developed by our scientists"





Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended by dialling into Saudi Arabia from the Lodge in Canberra.





He echoes the demand for global vaccine access, equating the response required to the important role the G-20 played during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.





However, French President Emmanuel Macron, says deciding who will be at the front of the queue won't be straightforward.





The European Union says to solve the issue G-20 leaders need to invest more funds into global projects for vaccines, tests, and therapeutics, namely the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and COVAX.





Germany has already contributed over $811 million [[$811,788,000 AUD or 500 million Euros]], but Chancellor Angela Merkel says it is also important to strengthen the World Health Organisation.









