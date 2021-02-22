COVID-19 vaccine rollout, a potential silver lining for travel and tourism industry

Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark our website and search your app store for the
محامية: القانون المتعلق بإلزام المسافرين بتلقي لقاح كورونا "غامض وغير واضح" Source: Pexels
Published 22 February 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 25 February 2021 at 11:17am
Source: SBS
Travel and tours operators are hopeful that the availability of vaccines and falling case numbers will allow a gradual reopening of businesses and more internal travel in Australia
Published 22 February 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 25 February 2021 at 11:17am
Source: SBS
Share