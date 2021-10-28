SBS Filipino

COVID booster shots available in Australia from next month

Pfizer booster shots

Pfizer booster shots

Published 29 October 2021 at 8:43am, updated 12 November 2021 at 8:06pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
COVID-19 booster shots are to be available to people aged 16 and older from next month.

Highlights
  • From November 8, Australians aged 16 and over who already had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a third shot.
  • Australia joins Israel as one of the few nations in the world to make COVID-19 boosters available to all.
  • From 6pm, Friday, October 29, Victoria will only use the Australian Immunisation Register Medical Exemption Form to provide patients with proof of medical exemption to vaccination.
The announcement follows another 27 COVID-19 deaths in Australia.

 

 

