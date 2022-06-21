SBS Filipino

COVID infections likely to have been double the recorded figure

Members of the public are tested at a COVID-19 testing centre in Melbourne, Friday, March 18, 2022.

Members of the public are tested at a COVID-19 testing centre in Melbourne, Friday, March 18, 2022.

Published 21 June 2022 at 1:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Tina Quinn, Kath Landers
Presented by TJ Correa
A new study, which examined antibody levels among blood donors, also found younger age groups had the highest rate of unreported infections.

Highlights
  • The survey examined 5,000 samples from blood donors - looking for antibodies specific to infection - not vaccination.
  • It found, by the end of February, at least 17% of the population had recently been infected, among younger age groups that figure rose to 27%
  • Another team of researchers at Queensland Health and QIMR Berghofer are trying to determine why people have widely varying immune responses to the Covid-19 vaccine and the virus itself.
Kaso ng COVID-19, posibleng doble ang totoong bilang ayon sa isang pag-aaral

