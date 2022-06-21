COVID infections likely to have been double the recorded figure

Highlights
- The survey examined 5,000 samples from blood donors - looking for antibodies specific to infection - not vaccination.
- It found, by the end of February, at least 17% of the population had recently been infected, among younger age groups that figure rose to 27%
- Another team of researchers at Queensland Health and QIMR Berghofer are trying to determine why people have widely varying immune responses to the Covid-19 vaccine and the virus itself.
Kaso ng COVID-19, posibleng doble ang totoong bilang ayon sa isang pag-aaral
SBS Filipino
21/06/202204:51
