COVID Marshal now required in SA businesses

Gym instructor

Published 21 August 2020 at 2:50pm, updated 21 August 2020 at 3:01pm
By Norma Hennessy
Available in other languages

Effective Friday 21 August, businesses in South Australia must have a COVID Marshal.

Highlights
  • A COVID Marshal is required for certain businesses like hospitality, gyms, public pools, social clubs, faith-based ceremonies, supermarkets and hardware stores
  • As of 21 August, further restrictions will apply to Essential Traveller category Cross Border Community Members wishing to enter South Australia from Victoria
  • Multicultural Communities Council of South Australia gives free flu vaccine
COVID Marshals are people who are assigned to assist in the management of identified businesses and operations to apply the COVID directions and restrictions.

 

 

