CovidSafe app: How to protect your personal data

Covidsafe app: the Australian government's Coronavirus contact tracing app

The Covidsafe app: is it really safe to download? An IT expert weighs in on how your personal data might be compromised and what you can do to protect it. Source: Getty images

Published 27 April 2020 at 3:50pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 9:37am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Privacy concerns swirl around downloading the CovidSafe app, the Coronavirus contact tracing app developed by the Australian government. Nino Rey Yeh, an IT expert and app developer shares some tips on how you might keep your personal data safe. Listen in.

