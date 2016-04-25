Credit Fraud Hits more than 1.5M Australians

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Credit Fraud Hits more than 1.5M AustraliansPlay04:02SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.85MB)Published 26 April 2016 at 8:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pmBy Ricardo Goncalves, Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Australian Bureau of Statistics says 1.6 million Australians experienced some sort of personal fraud last financial year. Image: Credit card fraud hits 1.6 million Australians (AAP)Published 26 April 2016 at 8:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pmBy Ricardo Goncalves, Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages That marks an increase of nearly 7 per cent since 2010. As this report explains, it is costing a total of $3 billion, with two- thirds of that relating to card fraud. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January