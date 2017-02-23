Crime in the Philippines is down 40% - Sec Martin Andanar

Among others, he said that the country is moving towards good progress, saying that the economy has reflected a 6.8 percent gworth in the last quarter of 2016.
Published 23 February 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 23 February 2017 at 10:09pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

The crime rate in the Philippines has gone down by 40% since 2015, according to Press Secretary Martin Andanar. Image: Press Secretary Martin Andanar (SBS)
