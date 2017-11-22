'Criminal behaviour': temporary migrants suffer widespread wage theft

The authors say they are calling for stronger laws to make industries more accountable.
Source: AAP
Published 22 November 2017 at 5:43pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 5:49pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new survey has revealed job exploitation of international students and backpackers in Australia is "endemic and severe." The report, Wage Theft in Australia, is the most comprehensive study of temporary migrants' work and conditions in Australia.
Published 22 November 2017 at 5:43pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 5:49pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share