Cross-country cycling race to return despite death

Britain's Mike Hall died in last year's race

Published 23 October 2017 at 11:35am, updated 24 October 2017 at 12:12pm
By Mike Tomalaris
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The organisers of one of the world's longest ultra-endurance cycling events, crossing Australia, say it will proceed in March next year. Image: Britain's Mike Hall died in last year's race (AAP)

The decision follows the tragedy that overshadowed this year's inaugural race, the death of experienced British rider Mike Hall.

