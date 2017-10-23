Cross-country cycling race to return despite death

The decision follows the tragedy that overshadowed this year's inaugural race, the death of experienced British rider Mike Hall.
Source: AAP
Published 23 October 2017 at 11:35am, updated 24 October 2017 at 12:12pm
By Mike Tomalaris
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The organisers of one of the world's longest ultra-endurance cycling events, crossing Australia, say it will proceed in March next year. Image: Britain's Mike Hall died in last year's race (AAP)
Published 23 October 2017 at 11:35am, updated 24 October 2017 at 12:12pm
By Mike Tomalaris
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share