Crossing Borders

Cultural exchanges as an art practice and an act of discourse bring together regional communities. Considering cultural differences, what is the role of these cultural exchangesin tackling the complexity of these vast places? Beyond the building of bridges between cultures, what kind of dialogue resulted from these cultural exchanges?
Published 7 June 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:12pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Cultural exchanges have been at the core of Ub Ubbo Exchange's art practice, ever since Filipino ceramic artist Pablo Capati III first visited Australia in 2008. Since then, cultural exchanges have been central to Ub Ubbo's art production and exhibitions. Image: Sagada ceramic studio; Igorot potter Lope Bosaing (left) & Wiradjuri artist Scott James Towney (J. Atienza)
