CSIRO finds any rise in global temperatures dangerous

site_197_Filipino_722055.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 2:17pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian scientists are warning even the slightest rise in global temperatures could prove dangerous. New research by the CSIRO* reveals extreme El Nino weather patterns, associated with droughts, floods and cyclones, will become more regular in the coming decades.

Published 26 July 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 2:17pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Dr Guojian Wang, CSIRO (SBS)

Share