CSIRO finds any rise in global temperatures dangerous
Published 26 July 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 2:17pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Australian scientists are warning even the slightest rise in global temperatures could prove dangerous. New research by the CSIRO* reveals extreme El Nino weather patterns, associated with droughts, floods and cyclones, will become more regular in the coming decades.
