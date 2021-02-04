Cultural leaders become energy experts to help their communities

Filipino religious youth leader Ian Epondulan is training to be an energy expert











Advertisement

highlights:





The "Train the Trainer" project will turn religious and cultural leaders into energy experts





The trained energy experts will share their tips on saving electricity to their various communities





New data reveals gas generation in Australia's main electricity grid fell by almost a fifth in 2020











Solar and wind enjoyed a record year with renewable energy providing more than a quarter of power in the national electricity market

















ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



