Cultural leaders become energy experts to help their communities

"Train the Trainer" project ,

Soon the Filipino religious youth leader Ian Epondulan will become something of an expert navigating his way around a power bills. Source: SBS

Published 4 February 2021 at 3:44pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new program has been set up to help migrant community households deal with soaring summer power bills.

Filipino religious youth leader Ian Epondulan is training to be an energy expert 

 

highlights: 

The "Train the Trainer" project will turn religious and cultural leaders into energy experts

The trained energy experts will  share their tips on saving electricity to their various communities

New data reveals gas generation in Australia's main electricity grid fell by almost a fifth in 2020

 

 Solar and wind enjoyed a record year with renewable energy providing more than a quarter of power in the national electricity market

 

 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

 

