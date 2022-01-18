SBS Filipino

Culture Shock: Australian customs and traditions that put newcomers in the spotlight

Australian customs and culture that Asian find strange

Using an umbrella on sunny days is not an Aussie thing while getting the dishes clean without soap is shocking for many Filipinos Source: Getty images

Published 18 January 2022 at 2:47pm, updated 18 January 2022 at 4:43pm
By Joan Panopio
You can consider yourself a local in Australia if you experienced most of these customs that many Asians find strange.

Highlights
  • Anyone can be a mate, so you can greet strangers with a “g’day” or “how ya going?”
  • Australians frequently shorten any words that seem overly complicated
  • It’s usual to bring your own alcohol with you when coming to a party o visiting a friend
  • Australians rarely use umbrella when walking under the sun
  • It’s common to shake hands and Australians would normally just use first names to introduce people
  • A dishwasher is a modern kitchen essential, and nope, you don't rinse your dirty plates before putting them in
  • It is less common for children to live together and look after their aged parents at home
There’s so much more than beer, crazy weather and wandering kangaroos that makes Australia a unique and diverse country it is. If you have arrived recently and are still trying to get your head around everything, here’s a handy guide to understanding the Australian culture.

 

