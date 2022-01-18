Culture Shock: Australian customs and traditions that put newcomers in the spotlight

Highlights
- Anyone can be a mate, so you can greet strangers with a “g’day” or “how ya going?”
- Australians frequently shorten any words that seem overly complicated
- It’s usual to bring your own alcohol with you when coming to a party o visiting a friend
- Australians rarely use umbrella when walking under the sun
- It’s common to shake hands and Australians would normally just use first names to introduce people
- A dishwasher is a modern kitchen essential, and nope, you don't rinse your dirty plates before putting them in
- It is less common for children to live together and look after their aged parents at home
There’s so much more than beer, crazy weather and wandering kangaroos that makes Australia a unique and diverse country it is. If you have arrived recently and are still trying to get your head around everything, here’s a handy guide to understanding the Australian culture.
