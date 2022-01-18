Culture Shock: Australian customs and traditions that put newcomers in the spotlight

Highlights Anyone can be a mate, so you can greet strangers with a “g’day” or “how ya going?”

Australians frequently shorten any words that seem overly complicated

It’s usual to bring your own alcohol with you when coming to a party o visiting a friend

Australians rarely use umbrella when walking under the sun

It’s common to shake hands and Australians would normally just use first names to introduce people

A dishwasher is a modern kitchen essential, and nope, you don't rinse your dirty plates before putting them in

It is less common for children to live together and look after their aged parents at home

There’s so much more than beer, crazy weather and wandering kangaroos that makes Australia a unique and diverse country it is. If you have arrived recently and are still trying to get your head around everything, here’s a handy guide to understanding the Australian culture.











