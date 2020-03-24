SBS Filipino

Curfew and anti-hoarding measures enforced in Cebu City

Covid-19: 24-hour curfew in place for students and senior citizens in Metro Cebu

Source: Cebu Daily News

Published 24 March 2020 at 2:05pm
Presented by NIck Melgar
Available in other languages

The 24- hour curfew for students and people aged 65 and older is in effect in Metro Cebu in a bid enforce home quarantine measures set in place to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

Nick Melgar reports that panic buying for food staples such as rice and even disinfectants such as alcohol and hand sanitiser has become prevalent. Listen in.

