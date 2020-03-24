Curfew and anti-hoarding measures enforced in Cebu City

Nick Melgar reports that panic buying for food staples such as rice and even disinfectants such as alcohol and hand sanitiser has become prevalent. Listen in.
Source: Cebu Daily News
Published 24 March 2020 at 2:05pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 5:14pm
Presented by NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 24- hour curfew for students and people aged 65 and older is in effect in Metro Cebu in a bid enforce home quarantine measures set in place to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19.
Published 24 March 2020 at 2:05pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 5:14pm
Presented by NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share