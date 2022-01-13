Customers face empty shelves and missing staff

Highlights
- With supermarket shelves looking bare of meat, fruit and vegetables, food distributors are asking for government support to help fix the situation.
- Part of the issue is the lack of rapid antigen tests and national cabinet is due to consider rules about isolation if workers are identified as close contacts.
- The Prime Minister is now holding crisis talks with industry heavyweights as he attempts to solve the nation's critical staffing and supply chain shortages.
