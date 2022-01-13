SBS Filipino

Customers face empty shelves and missing staff

Empty shelfs in super markets

Empty shelfs in super markets. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Published 13 January 2022 at 11:54am, updated 13 January 2022 at 11:56am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
With supermarket shelves looking bare of meat, fruit and vegetables, food distributors are asking for government support to help fix the situation.

Highlights
  • With supermarket shelves looking bare of meat, fruit and vegetables, food distributors are asking for government support to help fix the situation.
  • Part of the issue is the lack of rapid antigen tests and national cabinet is due to consider rules about isolation if workers are identified as close contacts.
  • The Prime Minister is now holding crisis talks with industry heavyweights as he attempts to solve the nation's critical staffing and supply chain shortages.

