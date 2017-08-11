The pair have been arrested as part of a year-long investigation targeting an international crime syndicate operating between Australia and the Middle East.
Customs officials charged over drug and tobacco smuggling
Two Australian Customs officials have been charged over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to illegally import drugs and tobacco into the country. Image: Australian Border Force Acting Commissioner Michael Outram (AAP)
