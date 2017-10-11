SBS Filipino

Cyber attacks up by more than 15 per cent: Government

Concept stock photograph depicting Cyber Security theme

شركات الطاقة معرضة بشكل خاص للهجمات الالكترونية Source: (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Published 11 October 2017 at 4:12pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 4:22pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Business is booming for cyber criminals across Australia. A new report has shown a sharp spike in the number of attacks, with the government urging Australians to do more to protect themselves.

