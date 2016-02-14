SBS Filipino

Czarina, taking requests for your favorite love songs

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_473234.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 16 February 2016 at 1:57pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For the past four years Melbourne based artist Czarina has been taking requests from fans and friends during the month of February, to her singing love songs is her way of inspiring people and sharing the love. Image: Czarina (Supplied)

Published 14 February 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 16 February 2016 at 1:57pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January