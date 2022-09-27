DA estimates P141 million in damage and losses to PH agriculture caused by Typhoon Karding

Highlights
- Department of agriculture said the initial assessment covers 16,229 hectares of land in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, as of 12 noon on Monday, September 26
- The DA will provide 133,240 bags of rice seeds, 5,729 bags of corn seeds, and 4,911 kilograms of assorted vegetable seeds for affected farmers.
- Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it has allocated P1.1 billion for its disaster response and assistance to those hit by Typhoon Karding