SBS Filipino

DA estimates P141 million in damage and losses to PH agriculture caused by Typhoon Karding

SBS Filipino

Super typhoon Karding aftermath

Aerial view taken by Black Hawk S-70i helicopter doing aerial recon/RDANA over Nueva Ecija after Super Typhoon hits the province

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2022 at 1:47pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Damage to agriculture caused by Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) was estimated at P141.38 million, based on initial estimates of the Department of Agriculture in the Philippines

Published 27 September 2022 at 1:47pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Department of agriculture said the initial assessment covers 16,229 hectares of land in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, as of 12 noon on Monday, September 26
  • The DA will provide 133,240 bags of rice seeds, 5,729 bags of corn seeds, and 4,911 kilograms of assorted vegetable seeds for affected farmers.
  • Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it has allocated P1.1 billion for its disaster response and assistance to those hit by Typhoon Karding
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NAIA Voted World's Worst Airport

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 27 September

metz - kuya rod 2017.jpg

What is a home care package and how could it benefit seniors?

PIFUGAO 1.jpg

Cordillerans in NSW provide assistance to Ifugao farmers affected by mudslides

Trash Lawyer Leonardo Urbano, with one of of his rescued treasures (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

From fine art to furniture, there are treasures from other people’s trash