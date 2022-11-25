Filipino workers ask for wage increase, benefits and job security

Highlights
- Workers around Metro Manila have set up a series of protests calling for increased wages amid continued price increase of basic goods and services.
- The Department of Budget will look into the possibility of another round of salary increase.
- Government employee benefits will be reviewed for the year 2023.
Workers group Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) has stressed that a “living wage” and “security of tenure” are part of every working person's constitutional rights.