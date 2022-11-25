SBS Filipino

Filipino workers ask for wage increase, benefits and job security

Filipino workers are asking for an increase in minimum wage to cope with continued price increase of basic goods. Some groups are asking for a 33,000 Php monthly salary; there are also calls for increased benefits and security of tenure. Credit: pexels-denniz-futalan

Published 25 November 2022
By Shirley Escalante
Workers groups have asked for a minimum monthly salary of P33,000.

Highlights
  • Workers around Metro Manila have set up a series of protests calling for increased wages amid continued price increase of basic goods and services.
  • The Department of Budget will look into the possibility of another round of salary increase.
  • Government employee benefits will be reviewed for the year 2023.
Workers group Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) has stressed that a “living wage” and “security of tenure” are part of every working person's constitutional rights.
