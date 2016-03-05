Dami Im to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Dami Im to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song ContestPlay03:24SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.56MB)Published 6 March 2016 at 10:21amBy Manny TsigasSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australia's next representative at the Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed. Image: Dami Im (SBS)Published 6 March 2016 at 10:21amBy Manny TsigasSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIn 2013 -- Korean -born singer Dami Im burst onto the Australian music scene with her powerful voice and flashy costumes. She's seemingly a perfect fit for one of the world's most popular and, at times, peculiar contests. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January