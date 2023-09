"Every waking moment is about the work - and there is only so long you can do that for. So I'm looking forward to a very different place and doing different different things. And part of this is I don't know what I'll finish up doing. But I think at least a good part of it will be about trying to support Victoria to be strong and to be leading our nation." Daniel Andrews on his resignation on 26 September 2023 Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE