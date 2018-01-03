Dancing, good for the heart and mind

Asian senior couple dancing while their friends are cheering in background Source: iStockphoto
Published 3 January 2018
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dancing is a physical activity that involves the movement of the body. As fun as it can be, it does not only help in losing weight but have proven to have good benefits in mental and social health. Dancing since 1998, Chris shared how dancing helped him and his students cope with life's stress.
