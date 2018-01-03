SBS Filipino

Dancing, good for the heart and mind

SBS Filipino

Asian senior couple dancing while their friends are cheering in background

Asian senior couple dancing while their friends are cheering in background Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dancing is a physical activity that involves the movement of the body. As fun as it can be, it does not only help in losing weight but have proven to have good benefits in mental and social health. Dancing since 1998, Chris shared how dancing helped him and his students cope with life's stress.

Published 3 January 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul